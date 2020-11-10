Irandam Kuththu, The Adult Horror Comedy By Santhosh Jayakumar Clears The Censor Board

Irandam Kuththu is an upcoming 2020 movie. The movie was earlier in the grips of controversy being an adult comedy movie. Irandam Kuththu stars Santhosh and Karishma Kaul in the lead. Read on to know details about the recent update director and actor Santhosh Jayakumar shared on his official social media account.

Irandam Kuththu censor certificate

Irandam Kuthu is an upcoming adult horror comedy that is a sequel to Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. The movie is all set to release on Diwali this year. Irandam Kuthu's teaser and poster were recently shared online, which garnered criticism from many viewers. However, the maker of the movie has stated that the sequel of the film has a new storyline with heavy adult humour that is not over the edge. The director of the film, Santhosh P Jaikumar, will also be playing a lead role in the horror-comedy movie. Santhosh P Jayakumar took to his Twitter and Instagram to share that his film has been cleared by the censor board. He shared the certificate on his social media as well. Take a look at his post here:

To All who tot #IrandamKuththu is not censored and will not clear censor. Here’s the censor certificate and release date #HappyDiwaliFolks

14thNov2020

See you all in theatres â¦@Rockfortentâ© â¦@Danielanniepopeâ© @harikomz â¦@FiveStarAudioInâ© â¦@proyuvraajâ© pic.twitter.com/Ghb6y1Lzrm — Santhosh P Jayakumar (@santhoshpj21) November 10, 2020

Santhosh Jayakumar is known as the director of Hara Hara Mahadevaki, Iruttu Araiyil Muratu Kuththu, Ghaijinikanth, CGCK(telugu), and Pulanaiyvu to name a few. The cinemas in Tamil Nadu will now be opening from Diwali after 240 days where Irandam Kuththu and the film called Biskoth would be the ones releasing on Diwali. Irandam Kuththu has received an A certificate from the censor board. Along with Irandam Kuththu, the film Biskoth which received U from the censor board will now release this Diwali in the theatres.

The film is written and directed by Santhosh and is the sequel to Gautham Karthik and Yashika Aanand starrer Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu (2018). The film is produced by Flying Horse Pictures. Irandam Kuththu cast includes Santhosh P Jayakumar, Karishma Kaul, Akrithi Singh, Meenal Sahu, Daniel Annie Pope, Rajendiran, Ravi Maria, Chaams, TSK, Singam Puli, Swaminathan, and Shalu Shamu. With Irandam Kuththu, director Santhosh is making his debut in acting.

