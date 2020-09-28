'Iruttu' Movie Cast Has Sundar C, Sakshi Choudhary, Sai Dhanshika And Others; See List

Iruttu is a Tamil-language film written and directed by V. Z. Durai. It released in theatres on December 6, 2019, and received mixed reviews from the audiences. The movie was bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment. The music was composed by Girish G.

Iruttu Movie Cast

Sundar C. as Inspector Chezhiyan

Sundar C. plays the character of Inspector Chezhiyan in Iruttu. He is appointed to solve a murder case in a village, Shikapura Hill, after the previous investigating inspector gets killed. Chezhiyan is also called as Chelli. Sundar is an actor, director, writer, singer and producer.

Sakshi Choudhary as Regina Chezhiyan

Irrutu cast includes Sakshi Choudary as Regina Chezhiyan. She is the wife of Inspector Chezhiyan. Sakshi has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada language movies. Making her debut in 2013 with Potugadu, she has appeared in films like James Bond, Selfie Raja, Oollo Pelliki Kukkala Hadavidi, Rustum and more.

Sai Dhanshika as Jinn Sila

The supernatural character of Jinn Sila is essayed by Sai Dhanshika. Sai has prominently appeared in Tamil-language movies, along with Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu projects. The actor has been working in the entertainment industry since 2006.

VTV Ganesh as Head Constable Kulandhaivel

VTV Ganesh portrayed the character of Kulandhaivel in Iruttu. He is the head constable of the Shikapura police station and works closely on the case with Inspector Chezhiyan. Making his debut in 2002 with Red, VTV Ganesh has appeared in multiple movies. He is also a writer and producer.

Iruttu cast also includes Vimala Raman as Jinn Shaika, companion of Jinn Sila. Manasvi Kottachi essays Diya, daughter of Chezhiyan and Regina. It features Yogi Baby as House broker Vanagamudi, Shaji Chen as a Muslim Sage, Raja Simman as Mouliyaar and others.

Is Iruttu a ghost movie?

Iruttu is a supernatural horror mystery drama film. It shows a cop who takes charge in a hill station police office. Iruttu is indeed a ghost movie that has supernatural characters like Jinn and more. The film was a success at the box office, reportedly collecting around ₹20 crores against a budget of ₹7 crores.

