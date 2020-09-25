Supreme Khiladi 2 Cast: Sai Dharam Tej as Tej, Anupama As Nandini And Other Actors In Film

Supreme Khiladi 2 is a Telugu movie directed by A. Karunakaran and produced by K. S. Rama Rao under Creative Commercials banner. The film is about a young man named Tej and his life. The film is also called Tej I Love You and has many talented actors in it. Take a look at Supreme Khiladi 2 cast and read more about their roles in the film.
Actor Sai Dharma plays the role of Tej in as part of the cast of Supreme Khiladi 2. The actor is in the lead role and the film is about his life. Sai Dharam Tej is a very well know actor in the Telugu movie industry. He has also done many other movies like - Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Chitralahari and many more.
Actor Anupama Parameswaran plays the role of Nandini in the film. She is the main love interest in the film. She is also seen in movies Sathamanam Bhavati (2017) and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017). Her debut role Mary George in the Malayalam film Premam (2015) was also loved by fans.
Actor Jayaprakash is seen as Tej's uncle in Supreme Khiladi 2. Jayaprakash is seen in many films and also donned the producer's hat for many films. His other movies include Pasanga (2009), Naadodigal (2009), Naan Mahaan Alla (2010), Yuddham Sei (2011), Mankatha (2011), Moodar Koodam (2013) and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014).
Actor Pavitra Lokesh is also seen as Tej's aunt in Supreme Khiladi 2. Pavitra Lokesh is a well-known TV actor. She was also seen in Ganga (2015) as Ganga's sister, Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi (2016), Apoorva (2016), Dia (2020) and many more shows and films.
