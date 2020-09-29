Iruttu's Shooting Location And Other Details About The Film Listed Here

The 2019 film, Iruttu is a horror mystery drama helmed by V.Z. Dhorai. The film starred Sundar C., Sakshi Chaudhary and Vtv Ganesh in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a police officer who takes control of a police station at a hill station and then goes after the reasons behind a few unnatural deaths which seem mysterious like never heard before. Talking about the film, here’s a look at Iruttu's shooting location.

According to Moviebuzz, major portions of Iruttu have been shot in Ooty. The team also went camping in Surat to shoot scenes featuring Dhanshikaa. According to Moviebuzz, Durai revealed that it was Sundar C who encouraged him to make a horror thriller. He said that he’s not a big fan of horror films but to write the script of his film, Iruttu, he had watched a lot of films that belong to this genre. The director also revealed that he avoided most of the usual cliches associated with horror films. Apart from Ooty and Surat, a part of the film was also shot in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Also read | 'Iruttu' Movie Cast Has Sundar C, Sakshi Choudhary, Sai Dhanshika And Others; See List

The cast of the film

Sundar C. as Inspector Chezhiyan

Yogi Babu as House Broker Vanangamudi

Sakshi Choudhary as Regi Chezhiyan

Sai Dhanshika as Jinn Sila

Vimala Raman as Jinn Shaika

VTV Ganesh as Head Constable Kulandhaivel

Manasvi Kottachi as Diya; Chezhiyan's daughter

Shaji Chen as Muslim Sage

Raja Simman as Mouliyaar

Also read | 'Drishyam 2' Cast: Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Others Join Sequel With Mohanlal And Meena

More about the film

The film released in theatres on December 6, 2019, and garnered mixed reviews from the fans and audiences. The film was bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment. The music for the film was composed by Girish G. of Aval fame, and lyrics were penned by Mohanrajan. The audio rights of the songs are with Sony Music. Iruttu is a film of supernatural horror mystery drama. It shows a cop who's taking charge at a police station on the hill. Iruttu is also a ghost movie with supernatural characters like Jinn and more. The film was a hit in the box office, reportedly earning about 20 crores against a budget of 7 crores.

Also read | 'Maryada Ramanna' Cast Features Popular Names Who Earned Critical Acclaim For Their Roles

Also read | Supreme Khiladi 2 Cast: Sai Dharam Tej as Tej, Anupama As Nandini And Other Actors In Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.