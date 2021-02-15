Keerthy Suresh 'almost Missed Mandatory Valentine’s Day Post', Shares Adorable Video

Keerthy Suresh’s love for furry companions is no secret amongst her followers. She loves her pet dog immensely and keeps on sharing adorable pictures with her dog online via social media. On Valentine’s Day 2021, while many were busy sharing sweet tributes for their partners on Instagram. Keerthy Suresh, went on to express her love for her little puppy to a whole new level. According to the actor, she missed sharing her ‘mandatory Valentine’s day’ post, but to compensate for the loss, she posted this instead. Take a look at it below:

Keerthy Suresh’s Valentine’s day 2021 post:

In the clip shared by the actor, Keerthy Suresh can be seen relaxing on a sofa cuddled up with her pet dog Nyke. While sharing the adorable clip, she expressed she is missing her Valentine just like she missed posting her Valentine’s Day together. She wrote, “Missing my Valentine just like I almost missed my mandatory Valentine’s Day post!”.

ALSO READ| Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Her Beautiful Smile In The 'Picture Perfect' Shot; See Pic

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans of the actor were left in awe. While many flooded her comment section with heart and smiley emoticons, many others went on to call them cute. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Keerthy Suresh Goes 'casual' During Her 'home Shoot', Shares Photos From 'shoot Diaries'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Keerthy Suresh has several interesting projects lined up for her. She will next feature alongside Nithiin in Venky Atluri directed romantic film Rang De. Produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, this new movie will showcase a fresh romantic story. Keerthy will also be seen essaying the lead role in Telugu sports romantic comedy Good Luck Sakhi.

ALSO READ| Keerthy Suresh Has A Jam Session With The Team Of Her Upcoming Film 'Rang De'

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, apart from Keethy the film also stars Jagapathi and Aadhi Pinisetty in pivotal roles. Along with this, the actor is also gearing up to feature in Priyadarshan’s magnum opus historical war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Set in the 16th century, the film chronicles the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chieftain of the Samoothri. Lastly, she also has Rajinikanth starrer Annatthe and Mahesh Babu featuring Telugu action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata lying in her kitty.

ALSO READ| Keerthy Suresh Shares Adorable Pic With Her Pooch; Asks Fans 'when Is Squish Day 2021?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.