Keerthy Suresh's Sister Shares Weight Loss Journey, Says She Was 'ridiculed' For Being Fat

On Monday, Keerthy Suresh's sister, Revathy Suresh, opened up about how she had to struggle with weight loss. In her lengthy note, Revathy mentioned that she has been struggling with managing her weight and that she was "ridiculed" for the same, in "constant comparison" with her mother and sister, Keerthy. Revathy also wrote about the other comparisons made by people. As soon as the Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea actor stumbled upon her sister's post, she reposted the same and sent her lots of love. Keerthy also remarked that she's "proud" of her sister.

Keerthy is 'proud' of sister Revathy

In her lengthy statement, Keerthy Suresh's sister wrote that she never felt confident during her teenage years and added that she convinced herself that she was not as beautiful as her mother and sibling. Revathy added, "I always felt like I wasn’t normal and something was indeed wrong with me. People made me believe in those things, even to a point when my husband proposed, I wondered what he actually saw in me! People have no problem giving free advice or even passing comments, and don’t hesitate to give me their free diet plans! Even strangers whom I just meet feel it is ok to talk to me about what will and won’t work to lose weight."

Not only this, but Revathy Suresh also mentioned that one lady complimented that her sister and mother were beautiful and asked her if anything had happened to her. She further asserted that she had made peace with the universe for the way she looked but was never was ready to be constantly judged by people.

"Revathy wrote, "I had spent several hours in front of the Mirror wondering, what was wrong with me? Why don’t I find myself beautiful? At one point, I hated myself; didn’t believe that I even deserved to be happy!! Although work and responsibility kept me busy, I never felt beautiful."

Speaking about how her sister, Keerthy, has always been very protective of her, Revathy mentioned that the former would defend her from the "predators". In her caption, Revathy also recalled that Keerthy had told her that her friends would always say that the former was more beautiful than her. However, Revathy said that she would always laugh at her joke. More so, she continued that her mother constantly told her that she saw the most talented, strong and beautiful woman in front of her and that her husband also said the same.

Also Read |Monika Panwar Shares First Look From Her Next Film 'Dukaan', Calls It A 'precious Project'

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' February 16 Spoiler Alert: Vanraj To Have Second Thoughts About Divorce?

Revathy went on to talk about her yoga teacher Tara Sudarshan and wrote that the latter snapped her out of the "crazy bubble" she had built around her. Keerthy's sister penned that her teacher believed in her when she herself didn’t and showed her the strength she has within. "My first milestone- 20+ KG weight loss is dedicated to my lovely Yoga Acharya and my Guru Tara Sudarshan," Revathy concluded. She posted a before and after photo of herself that garnered immense love from netizens. Social media users lauded her dedication and also dropped endearing comments on the post.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Digs Out Wedding Pic With Gautam On Valentine's Day, Pens Lovable Note

A user wrote, "Wowww...the way you explained it. The pain you carried inside is visible. You are damn cute now...Now you have become an inspiration to those out there still struggling to lose weight with all this pain inside. You are an achiever," whereas another fan penned, "That's hard work, you are beautiful in your way." However, later, Revathy limited the comments on her post.

Also Read | Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Distribute Sweets To Paps As They Make First Appearance Post Wedding



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.