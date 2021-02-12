Keerthy Suresh Shares Adorable Pic With Her Pooch; Asks Fans 'when Is Squish Day 2021?'

Enduring the wrath of a rough Friday? We found an adorable picture from Keerthy Suresh's Instagram handle that will make you smile. The actor recently uploaded an adorable new photo with her cute little dog, Nyke. In the photo, Keerthy can be seen lying on the couch with her adorable pupper, hugging him while looking at the camera. Keerthy shared the photo with the caption that reads: "When is #SquishDay2021 ? Hugs and cuddles with my baby boy!".

Fans gush over the cuteness of the pic

Keerthy Suresh's photos usually receive an immense amount of love from her fans. Many of her fans left complimented her and little Nyke in the comment section. Many fans also called her "Beautiful", "Cute" and "Hotty" while others simply left hearts and kisses in the comment section. One fan even called Suresh a "beautiful thalaivi". Take a look at some of the comments below:

Keerthy Suresh's Instagram and more

Keerthy had her first lead role in the Malayalam film Geethaanjali. Keerthy Suresh's movies include Ring Master, Idhu Enna Maayam, Nenu Local, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Sandakozhi 2 and Sarkar. She won the 'National Film Award for Best Actress' for portraying actress Savitri in the Telugu biopic Mahanati. Keerthy Suresh's movies also include her multiple upcoming projects. Her upcoming films include a Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham alongside Mohanlal and two Telugu films namely Good Luck Sakhi and Rang De.

Keerthy Suresh will also be one of the female leads in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. She has also been signed on to appear alongside director Selvaraghavan in Saani Kaayidham, which marks his acting debut. She will also appear opposite Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata and in the Malayalam film Vaashi opposite Tovino Thomas. Her long-delayed Telugu film Aina Ishtam Nuvvu is still in the filming process. All of her upcoming films are scheduled for release in 2021.

Keerthy Suresh's Instagram is quite a popular handle with its popularity still on the rise. The actress enjoys a following of nearly 8 million on Instagram. Keerthy often posts photos of herself with her adorable pupper, her family and upcoming projects and her fans are always delighted by it. She was last seen in the Telugu Netflix film Miss India. Take a look at another one of her photos with her adorable dog Nyke below.

