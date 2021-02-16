Keerthy Suresh Flies Abroad To Commence Second Schedule Of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

After taking a break from films for two years, Telugu director Parasuram Petla kicked off the shoot of his next, titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, with Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in Dubai last month. While Mahesh Babu was living in the UAE city with his family for almost a month to shoot the film, Keerthy recently jetted off abroad to commence the second shoot schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On Monday, the Mahanati actor shared a picture of herself from the airport and revealed being excited to join team Sarkaru Vaari Paata to begin the second shoot schedule of the upcoming action film.

Keerthy Suresh rocks a casual look at the airport

Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in the Netflix film Miss India, is simultaneously shooting for multiple upcoming films including the Mahesh Babu starrer, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Parasuram Petla directorial went on floors later last month in Dubai. After wrapping up the first shoot schedule of the Telugu film, Keerthy had returned to India for resuming the shoot of other upcoming projects.

Now, on February 15, 2021, the National Film Award-winning actor flew abroad to start shooting for the second schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Yesterday, the 28-year-old took to her Instagram handle to post her airport look as she sported an oversized jacket over a grey turtleneck sweatshirt and paired it with grey track pants and golden sneakers. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "Off to second schedule of shoot for #SarkaruVaariPaata. This one is going to be exciting! #SarkaruVaariPaataShuru".

Check out Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post below:

About 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

The upcoming Telugu film was officially launched last year in November by the makers. Alongside Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, Sarkaru Vaari Paata cast also boasts of Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in key roles. The film has the Geetha Govindam director Parasuram at its helm and it is touted to be a social drama. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to hit the silver screen in Sankranti 2022.

Take a look at Sarkaru Vaari Paata's teaser poster below:

