Kiccha Sudeepa’s First Time Going Shirtless On-screen Was In 'Pailwaan'; Read Movie Trivia

Kiccha Sudeepa is a very well-known and popular Indian movie actor, director, producer, and singer, most commonly known for his works in the South Indian movie industry. Kiccha Sudeepa's movies like Mussanjemaatu, Eega, Maanikya, Ranna, and many more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt.

In 2019, Kiccha Sudeepa was cast to play the lead character in Pailwaan. Fans will be surprised to know that Pailwaan was the first time in his career that he went shirtless on-screen. Read further ahead to know more about Pailwaan movie trivia.

Kiccha Sudeepa’s first time going shirtless on-screen

Pailwaan is a Kannada language sports drama action movie, written and directed by S Krishna. The movie cast Kiccha Sudeepa, Suniel Shetty, Aakanksha Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sushant Singh, Avinash, and Sharath Lohitashwa as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an orphan who goes ahead to become a very successful wrestler while getting into tiffs with the people who disrupt his personal life.

According to reports from IMDb, in Kiccha Sudeepa’s entire career spanning over two decades, this is the first time the actor has gone shirtless on-screen. Even though the actor has never been to a gym before this in his life, he took up this challenge of completely building his physique for this movie. Kiccha Sudeepa worked out day in and day out in order to transform himself and look like a wrestler/boxer.

Kiccha Sudeepa received many praises and huge critical acclaim for his performance in the movie. According to reports from New Indian Express, Kiccha Sudeepa opened up about how he prepared for his character in the movie. The actor said he was completely surprised when the director of the movie, S Krishna, decided to choose an actor like him in order to play the character of a wrestler or a boxer. When the makers of the movie told Kiccha Sudeepa that he can, in fact, pull this character off very nicely, he didn’t have anybody in his mind to emulate. Kiccha Sudeepa started with “A for Apple and B for Bat for Pailwaan”.

