Is 'Master' Movie Releasing On Amazon Prime? Release Date And Other Details

Last year, Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited movie Master was rumoured to be initiating a grand release on Amazon Prime. Not too long ago, Amazon Prime Video had unveiled a poster of their August releases that mentioned Master to be released on August 14, along with other movies like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Chemical Hearts, Inception, etc.

The poster raised many speculations followed by a few tweets that showed disappointment by the fans who couldn't have imagined the movie's release anywhere but in Theatres. Fortunately, the fans' wishes came true sooner than expected. Read on to know whether the film is releasing on Amazon Prime:

Is Master releasing on Amazon Prime?

Reportedly, Master had been offered a substantial amount from a streaming platform for its release on OTT. Many other seemingly high budget films like Soorarai Pottru that were slated to release in theatres only had made the tough decision to take the OTT route. Looking at the state at hand, fans had certainly predicted an OTT release for Master, too. The makers of the action flick turned the offer down in support of theatres across Tamil Nadu.

On August 4, 2020, the official Twitter handle of the movie's distribution company Seven Screen Studio clarified, "It is 2016 Korean film #Master listed on Amazon Prime and not #ThalapathyVijay's #Master!! We will have a grand theatrical release."

It is 2016 Korean film #Master listed on Amazon Prime and not #ThalapathyVijay ’s #Master!! We will have a grand theatrical release 😊😊 https://t.co/ncTTW5lttc — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) August 4, 2020

Consecutively, producer Xavier Britto, too, slammed the rumours in his interview with Cinema Vikaten and announced that they will release the film in theatres only. Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was initially set to release on April 9. However, it got delayed due to the pandemic and the shutting down of cinema halls around the world.

Is Master movie released? What is the official release date?

A teaser that shook the entire nation and instantly garnered 50+ million views was released on November 14, 2020, with no signs of an official release date mentioned. The official date was announced two days after the lead actor Vijay visited the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy to request removal of the cap on theatre occupancy. The movie was later announced to be slated on January 13, 2021. Today, the movie has broken all records with a 'fantabulous start', as described by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, coupled with heaps of praises from both fans and critics. This is what Taran Adarsh had to say about the roaring response -

It's a #Tsunami at the #BO... #MasterFilm has a FANTABULOUS START... Only goes to prove *yet again*: Give the audience what THEY want to watch and they will never disappoint you... Charm of watching a wellmade entertainer on big screen will never diminish. #Master #MasterPongal pic.twitter.com/2dwgyROAmn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2021

