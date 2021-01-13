'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For January 12, 2021: Bala Apologises To Sanam

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 January 12 episode kickstarts with old contestants entering the Bigg Boss house again. The housemates give them a warm welcome. Bala apologizes to Sanam for his behaviour towards her when she was in the house. Bigg Boss announces a new task for all the evicted as well as the existing housemates. Read further ahead to know what happens in the Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil 12th January episode.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update for January 12

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 latest episode begins at 8 am when the alarm rings to wake up the contestants. The song vettayadave veri oda suthuren is being played in the background while they groove to its music. In the afternoon, Somu asks Aari that why is he doing all the work alone? Aari tells him that he was feeling bored after lunch and thus decided to complete some work. Somu suggests Aari to come to sit with others and talk to them and he agrees to do so.

As previously announced by Bigg Boss, the old evicted contestants now start entering the house. Velmurugan enters through the storeroom and all the existing contestants shout looking at him. Aari and Rio hug him tight and welcome him in the house again. Sanam enters the house through the confession room. She starts roaming in the house and thanks Bigg Boss for this opportunity. Ramya notices her and comes running and hugs her. Aari too hugs her and asks her if she is back for him. She laughs and ignores his question. Velmurugan asks everyone where Bala is. They tell him that he is inside and he will come out soon.

Later, Samyukta enters the house through the activity room while everyone welcomes her with warm hugs. She asks about Bala's whereabouts. She spots him and fake coughs to get his attention. Bala hugs her and tells her that he missed her after she got evicted. Sam tells him that everyone in interviews keeps asking her about him. They have a common question as to why she supported him so much.

Bala apologises to Sanam for his bad behaviour towards her. She asks him why is he apologising to her again. He tells her that all this while he has been feeling very guilty and thus had to apologise again. Sanam congratulated him for surviving in the house for this long. Later in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4's latest episode, they all get a task to complete. For the game, they have to divide themselves into 5 teams. Rio announces the teams to Bigg Boss and tells him that Aajeedh, Ramya and Samyuktha will be in one team. The second team will comprise of Rio, Gabby and Nisha. Third and fourth will consist of Bala, Suchi and Ramesh and Velmurugan, Archana and Somu respectively. While the last team will have Aari, Rekha and Sanam.

Soon in the evening, the buzzer plays and the task begins. Aajeedh, Ramya and Sam first enter the activity room and rush to bring out the items from there. Aajeedh and Ramya read out the list of thing they bought which includes mittai, butter, mittai. Pulippu mittai. Sujji, Bala and Ramesh enter the room and they bring Panchu mittai, Mysoor pack and chips. When Rio, Gabby and Nisha enter the activity room they manage to bring out a lot of things such as Jalebi, icecream, kazzarta, Rasagulla, Paani poori , kuzhi paniyaram. Sonpappudi. The games end after some time.

All the contestants gather near the sofa and Bigg Boss announces that it is the 100th day and congratulates them all. Bigg Boss tells them that he is glad to see them all here and plays a few moments of all of them on the plasma tv. They all enjoy watching it and find their behaviour on the show hilarious. Rekha thanks everyone in the house and talks about how she feels. She tells them that her daughter is upset with her because she did not play well in the house. She tells them about her emotional past and everyone consoles her.

