Is Niharika Konidela Getting Married? Fans Confused After Cryptic Post

Niharika Konidela recently posted a picture on social media which has left all her fans in a state of confusion. In the minimalistic picture posted, she has indicated that she will soon become Mrs Niharika from Ms Niharika. In the comments section of the picture, people have been wondering if she is actually getting married or is the picture put up to promote a film of hers.

Niharika Konidela’s confusing picture

Niharika Konidela has lately been keeping her fans updated by posting various pictures and videos on her official social media handle. She recently posted a picture of a coffee mug which possibly indicates that she will soon be getting married. In the picture posted, she can be seen showing off a branded coffee mug which has been held against a black background. The cup has her name written on it as ‘Ms. Niha’. However, the ‘Ms.’ part of the written material has been stroked off and the title, ‘Mrs’ has been added by the side. In the caption for the post, she has added on to the confusion by simply writing the word “what”. Niharika Konidela’s fans have been wondering and trying to figuring out what the picture is supposed to mean, in the comments section of the picture. Have a look at the picture posted on Niharika Konidela’s Instagram here.

Fans have been trying to figure out what the picture is trying to tell them. Some people can also be seen asking if Sai Dharam Tej is the one she is getting married to. A few of her fans are of the stance that the picture has been posted as a part of film promotions and has nothing to do with her personal life. Have a look at the comments by Niharika Konidela’s fans and followers here.

Previously, Niharika Konidela had posted a picture of herself while she was dressed in a simple lavender colour traditional wear. Her hair was left open with a dark lipstick which went well with the outfit. She also added a bindi and a pair of jhumkas to complete the traditional look.

Image Courtesy: Niharika Konidela Instagram

