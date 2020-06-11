'Oh My Kadavule's' Ashok Selvan To Be Next Seen In Family-drama With Niharika Konidela

Ashok Selvan, last seen in Ashwath Marimuthu's Oh My Kadavule, has signed his next with debutant Swathini, a former assistant of director Suseenthiran. The forthcoming film is touted to be a family drama that also features Niharika Konidela alongside Selvan. The untitled movie is produced by J Selvakumar under his production banner Kenanya Films.

The forthcoming movie's producer, in a recent media interview, talked about the Ashok Selvan and Niharika Konidela starrer. He revealed that the untitled film is a blend of family, comedy, love and emotions, which impressed them very much. The Ashok Selvan starrer will go on floors soon after the lockdown ends and will release early next year. Meanwhile, the makers of the upcomer will soon reveal other cast members.

Ashok Selvan was last seen in Ashwath Marimuthu's Oh My Kadavule. The movie, starring Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead, narrates the tale of two best friends, whose lives turn upside down after they decide to get married to one another. Oh My Kadavule was well received by the audiences and was declared a hit.

Oh My Kadavule also had Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo role. Oh My Kadavule, in Tamil, was produced by G Dhillibabu's Axess Film Factory in association with Abinaya Selvam's Happy High. The movie, recently, made its digital premiere on Zee5.

On the work front, Ashok Selvan also has Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Ashok Selvan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Ashok Selvan starrer narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and his fight against the Portuguese army.

Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy CJ under their respective production banners will mark Malayalam movie debut of Ashok Selvan. Besides the upcomer, Ashok Selvan has Vikram Sreedharan's Redrum and Prashant Pandiyaraj's Jack in the pipeline. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

