Nithiin's Birthday Wish From Keerthy Is Unmissable, Shares The First Poster Of 'Rang De'

Tollywood actor Nithiin has turned a year older on March 30. The actor has been receiving lots of birthday wishes from fans and his co-stars from the industry as they are seen posting pictures and videos on their social media handles. The actor has got a special quarantine birthday wish from his co-star, Keerthy Suresh. Not only Nithiin but also his fans too are super excited about it.

Keerthy Suresh recently took to Twitter to wish her co-star, Nithiin and gave him a wonderful wish as she shares the first look poster of their upcoming film, Rang De. Keerthy and Nithiin’s first look poster as Anu and Arjun is completely unmissable. It is quite evident from the Rang De motion poster that the two share a good bond together.

In the first Rang De motion poster, one can see Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin looking into each other's eyes giving an adorable look. Along with the Rang De motion poster, Devi Sri Prasad’s heart-warming background music is completely soothing to one's mind. Fans went all gaga over the poster and it seems it like it was a treat for them too. Check out the first Rang De motion poster below:

Fan reactions

Fans have been super excited about the Rang De motion poster and are praising the actors for their on-screen chemistry. Some have also gone on to write that they cannot wait for the film to release. Check out a few comments from fans below.

