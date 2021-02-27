Is Sai Pallavi Married? The Actor Reveals The Reason Behind Not Tying The Knot

South Indian actor Sai Pallavi has always kept her personal life away from the public eye and is not too vocal about it. The actor, who rose to fame with her film Premam, where she played the role of a college professor, had earlier opened up about her marriage plans and relationships. Here is everything you need to know about the actor's thoughts on tying the knot and what holds her back from taking the big leap of faith.

Sai Pallavi's marriage plans

According to a report by Astro Ulagam, Fidaa actor Sai Pallavi revealed in an old interview with actor Suriya before the release of their film NGK, that she isn't thinking about marriage now. Sai Pallavi also went on to say that getting married would mean her having to live with her husband and that she is not ready to leave her parents. She continued saying that she would like to be there for her parents and take care of them, and getting married would act as a hindrance to that.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Sai Pallavi was rumoured to be dating her film Kanaa's director AL Vijay in the year 2019. The pair were said to be serious and were contemplating getting married as well but that didn't work out. AL Vijay was earlier married to actor Amala Paul and the two parted ways only a few months after their wedding. Sai Pallavi is currently single and was last seen in the Netflix's anthology Paava Kadhaigal, wherein she starred with Prakash Raj, who portrayed the character of her father.

Love Story movie's release

The upcoming Telugu language film titled Love Story is written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. This is for the first time that Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya will be seen sharing the screen space. Their chemistry in the teasers and posters has already piqued audiences' interest and the film marks Sai Pallavi's reunion with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula after her hit film Fidaa. The film is bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Production and release of the film were delayed due to the pandemic and the upcoming romantic drama is slated to release on April 16, 2021.

