Sai Pallavi Has A Huge Fan Following In The Middle East Too, Did You Know?

Known for her quirky dance moves and her top-class acting skills, Sai Pallavi enjoys a huge name in the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industry. Although the actor has been a part of very few regional films, she has managed to win the hearts of her fans' with her performances. And apart from having a massive fan following in India and various other countries, Sai Pallavi has a huge following in the Middle East too.

Sai Pallavi trivia

As mentioned in a trivia article by CelebBuzz, the actor had once travelled to the Middle East for work purposes and had been a part of very few films. Upon landing in Doha, the actor was shocked to see that fans in hundreds had gathered outside the Doha airport, to catch a glimpse of her. Sai Pallavi is not the only actor who has a massive fan following in the middle east. There are several Bollywood and Tollywood stars who are popular and have thousands of fans in the Middle East.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya Turns Photographer For Wife Samantha; Clicks Her Pawsome Moment

Sai Pallavi made her debut in the movie industry with two Tamil films. She played a role in the supporting cast in the film. Later, Sai Pallavi was offered a Malayalam film titled Premam, which shot her to fame and success. Her character as Malar in the film gained immense popularity, and the film went on to gross ₹600 million. She is one of the youngest actors in the industry who gained such popularity and fame at such a tender age. Sai Pallavi began her career as a dancer and soon moved to movies.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati & Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Viraata Parvam' Gets A Release Date

Today, she is also known as one of the finest dancers in the industry. The music video of the song Rowdy Baby featuring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi released in January and broke several YouTube records. Rowdy Baby became one of the most-viewed Indian songs of all time on YouTube. Rowdy Baby was listed in the Global Top 10 Music videos of 2019, by Billboard.

Also Read: From Love Story To Viraata Parvam: A Look At Sai Pallavi Movies That Will Release In 2021

Sai Pallavi's movies

On the work front, Sai Pallavi has a number of films lined up which will be releasing in upcoming years. She will be seen in Telugu films Love Story, Virata Parva, Shyam Singa Roy, and also in an untitled remake of the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. She also recently made her digital debut with the film Paava Kadhaigal which released on Netflix.

Also Read: DYK Sai Pallavi Made Headlines Way Before 'Premam' With Her Dance Performance In 'Dhee 4'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.