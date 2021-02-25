Shyam Singha Roy Casts Nani And Sai Pallavi In The Lead; Know The Full Cast Here!

Shyam Singha Roy is an upcoming Telugu supernatural-thriller movie directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The cast of Shyam Singha Roy includes talented actors like Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty. The movie is set in Kolkata and the concept of the movie is reincarnation.

The Shyam Singha Roy cast also includes popular actors like Madonna Sebastian, Murli Shama, Rahul Ravindran, and Abhinav Gomatam in supporting roles. The movie was set to be released in December 2020 but got delayed due to the Pandemic. Here is a list of Shyam Singha Roy's characters and the actors who play them.

Shyam Singha Roy cast:

Nani as Shyam Singh Roy

Nani will be seen in the lead role, playing Shyam Singha Roy himself. Sharing the first look of the movie, fans had been eagerly waiting for Nani's upcoming movie. In the first look of the movie, Nani appeared to be shielding a woman behind his back as he stands strong protecting her.

Sai Pallavi

Having worked as a child actress in movies like Kasthooriman and Dhaam Dhoom, she took up the role of Malar in the film Premam released in 2015. She was widely recognized for her role in the movie as she won Best Female Debut awards for the role. Sai Pallavi will now be seen opposite Nani in the upcoming movie, Shyam Singha Roy.

The cast of Shyam Singha Roy in supporting role

Krithi Shetty

Marking her Telugu film debut from 2021 released Upenna, Krithi Shetty is a 17-year-old actress from Mangalore. The Kannada-speaking actress pursued her studies in Mumbai and worked in commercial ads while she was there. Krithi Shetty is now all set to star alongside Sai Pallavi and Nani in the upcoming supernatural thriller Shyam Singha Roy.

Madonna Sebastian

The actress and Singer, Madonna Sebastian made her Telugu film debut in the movie Premam. She made her Tamil debut in the movie Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Madonna is trained in Carnatic and Western music. She will be seen in a supporting role in the upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy.

Murli Sharma

Murli Sharma is a noted Bollywood actor who has also worked in the Telugu film industry and television. He gained popularity by playing the lead role in the television show Paltan. Murli is all set to work in the movie Shyam Singha Roy which will be released in 2021.

