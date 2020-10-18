Isha Keskar's Cute Pictures With Her Father Proves She's Complete 'daddy's Girl'

Popular Marathi actor Isha Keskar is a complete daddy's girl and her various Instagram posts are proof to it. Isha Keskar is popular for her role as Banai Devi from the mythological show Jai Malhar. She also appeared in a few episodes on Mazhya Navryachi Bayko as Shanaya.

Isha Keskar is an avid social media user and often keeps her fans updated through her various social media posts. She often shares pictures with her father on Instagram, mentioning in her caption how much she loves and adores him. Take a look at some of Isha Keskar's cute pictures with her father, which proves she's a complete 'daddy's girl'.

Isha Keskar shared this picture with her father on his birthday. The actor mentioned that her father was her most favourite person in the world. Wishing him on 67th birthday, she wished him a life full of happiness and joy, also clearly stating that she was a 'daddy's girl'. Isha Keskar shared a selfie with her father, followed by a few childhood pictures.

Another picture Isha Keskar shared with her father was this selfie. She wrote a long note for her loving father, mentioning all the good qualities she loves about him. She wrote how her father always supported her every decision. Isha Keskar also called him an old wise tree with a big shadow of wit and sarcasm.

Isha Keskar shared this picture with her father on his birthday, last year. Sharing a collage of pictures with him, she wrote that her father was twice as cool as she was. She further wished him a 'happy birthday' (sic). Another time, Isha Keskar shared a cool picture of her father in a pair of sunglasses. She wished him a happy father's day and also called him the most sarcastic, criticising and grounded human.

Another of Isha Keskar's picture that makes her a complete 'papa's girl' is this selfie she shared on Instagram. The actor shared a picture with her father and wrote that everyone tells her she looks like her mother, but she is adamant that she looks like her father.

