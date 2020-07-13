Isha Keskar Aka Shanaya Reveals Why She Quit 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko', Watch

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Rasika Sunil will make her comeback to Mazhya Navryachi Bayko as Shanaya. Confirming the same, actor Isha Keskar said in an earlier interview with a news portal that she is quitting the show and that Rasika will be replacing her. Later, Keskar took to her social media to explain her reasons for quitting the show and say her last goodbye to her fans. Take a look at her post:

Isha Keskar reveals why she quit Mazhya Navryachi Bayko

Iska Keskar started the video by greeting her fans and stated that it has been a long time since she has been in touch. She added that the COVID-19 situation has her 'devastated'. Keskar revealed that they were supposed to start shooting from June 29 and that she was very excited about it all. She added that she had a recurring fever and found out that it was due to her wisdom tooth.

ALSO READ | Is 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Getting The Old Shanaya Back? Here's What Rasika Sunil Feels

Isha revealed that she had it removed through surgery. She said that it was a proper operation and that she even had stitches. The actor added that the show must go on and said that the shooting has to continue because the channel and production have deadlines to meet. Further stating that even the audience cannot wait for long, Keskar revealed that she had to quit the show to give priority to her health.

The actor then apologised to her fans and said that she really tried to shoot but couldn't do it and also had to quit the show. She further hoped that the fans miss her and urged them to accept the new Shanaya. Keskar wished luck to the new Shanaya and said that she will definitely 'teach Gary a lesson'.

ALSO READ | Abhijit Khandekar To Isha Keskar: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Cast Update Amid Lockdown

Isha Keskar added that she had become good friends with Radhika and is going to miss her a lot. Adding that she will also miss Gary, she said that she 'does not care because he is now with Maya'. The actor further said that she is going to miss everyone from the show and hopes she will soon come up with something new for the audience.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko started airing in 2016 and starred Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, and Rasika Sunil. Rasika essayed the character of Shanaya for two years before she quit to complete her studies. Isha Keskar then joined the show as Shanaya and continued playing the character till the Coronavirus lockdown. Now, as Isha quit the show, Rasika Sunil will once again be seen as Shanaya in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko.

ALSO READ | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Actor Rasika Sunil To Return As 'Shanaya'; Read Details

ALSO READ | Isha Keskar From 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Looks Adorable In These Pictures With Beau Rishi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.