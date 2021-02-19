Isha Keskar Drops A Gorgeous Picture On Instagram, Prarthana Behere Comments 'ek Number'

Known for her character as Shanaya, on the popular daily soap Majhya Navryachi Bayko, actor Isha Keskar has been mesmerising the audience with her sizzling photoshoots. She has been sharing some of her bold pictures on the internet, creating a buzz amongst her fans. Check out Isha Keskar's recent picture on the gram, which left her fans awestruck.

Check out Isha Keskar's Instagram picture

Actor Isha Keskar shared a picture of her in a chiffon shirt and a white short skirt. In the picture she shared, the actor was seen sitting on the floor and posing for a picture in her white animal print full-sleeve shirt. She completed her entire look with a pair of orange pointed stilettos. Isha opted for minimal makeup look and went for a simple hairdo, tying her hair in a half-bun. She posed by large painting that made her entire picture look aesthetic. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Art is the highest form of hopeðŸ–Œ"(sic).

Also Read: Isha Keskar's Cute Pictures With Her Father Proves She's Complete 'daddy's Girl'

Isha Keskar's photos always leave her fans awestruck and they flood the comment section, praising her. Amongst the several fans who left comments under her picture, Marathi actor Prarthana Behere also left an adorable comment under her picture. An Instagram user dedicated a Hindi song to the actor and left a comment 'beautiful', under her picture. Check out some of the comments:

Also Read: Manasi Naik Introduces Her Furry Friend From 'sasural', Wins Over Internet With Cuteness

Also Read: Mulshi Pattern's Ganya Engaged To Long Time Girlfriend & Marathi Actor Rucha Apte

Isha Keskar has worked in several TV shows and is most popular for her role as Shanaya in Majhya Navryachi Bayko and Banai in Jai Malhar. Recently, she played a pivotal role in the Marathi film Girlfriend. She starred along with actors Amey Wagh, Sai Tamhankar, Kavita Lad, and Rasika Sunil. Isha Keskar played the character of one of the protagonist's friend's wife in the film. On a personal note, Isha Keskar is dating actor Rishi Saxena. The couple has been dating for several years and they often share adorable pictures of them on the internet.

Also Read: When Isha Keskar Declined The Opportunity To Go To Japan - Here's The Reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.