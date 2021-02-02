Manasi Naik Introduces Her Furry Friend From 'sasural', Wins Over Internet With Cuteness

One of the popular Marathi actors, Manasi Naik has been enjoying her post-wedding fun with her new family members. She has been sharing tons of adorable glimpses of her wedding and her post-wedding fun with all her fans on social media. Manasi Naik recently posted yet another glimpse of her wedding fun and all her fans went crazy over her cuteness. Let’s have a look at Manasi Naik’s Instagram and how her fans reacted to her latest post.

Manasi Naik recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this adorable video of her playing with a cute dog. She can be seen as a traditional newlywed with Mehendi in her hands along with all the gold jewellery and sindoor. She can also be seen wearing a stunning red and golden coloured saree with a grey overcoat. As she holds the dog in her lap, it showers her with kisses.

In the caption, she introduced it to her fans stating that it was Samy, her furry friend from her ‘Sasural’. She then added cute little symbols depicting a dog, heart, sun, stars, etc next to it. She even tagged her husband, Pardeep Kharera in the caption who is a famous professional boxer. The moment Manasi Naik’s Instagram video was posted, all her fans were left in awe of her cuteness. Many of them stated in the comments section how she looked much more attractive in a traditional look. Many others added how the video melted their hearts.

Manasi Naik’s career

Manasi Naik has made many appearances in Marathi movies and tv shows. She has also appeared in a variety of Marathi songs and gained popularity in a short while. Manasi Naik has worked in movies like Jabardast, Kutumb, Ekta Ek Power, Target, Teen Bayka Fajiti Aika and Tukya Tukvila Nagya Nachvila.

