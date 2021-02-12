Mulshi Pattern's Ganya Engaged To Long Time Girlfriend & Marathi Actor Rucha Apte

Co-written and directed by Pravin Tarde, the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern released in the year 2018. The crime drama film was a super hit film with actors gaining immense popularity for the characters they portrayed in the film. Actor Kshitish Date who was seen as Ganya, in the film Mulshi Pattern is currently in news for his engagement with Rucha Apte. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on February 10, 2020, and announced their engagement on social media a year later.

Mulshi Pattern's Ganya celebrates 1 year of engagement

Kshitish Date's engagement came as a surprise to his fans and rumours of the couple tying the knot soon has been doing rounds. Kshitish Date's girlfriend is also an actor by profession, who is seen in several Marathi movies. Kshitish Date and Rucha Apte looked adorable in their traditional outfits for the engagement. While Kshitish wore a light green kurta and a yellow mustard overcoat, Rucha chose a green saree and a pink blouse for the occasion. They looked happy as they exchanged rings and posed for a picture. Their engagement ceremony was graced by their close friends and some popular celebrities from the Marathi film & theatre industry.

Kshitish Date became a household name for his character as Ganya in the film. He will soon be a part of Pravin Tarde's upcoming Marathi film Sarsenapati Hambirrao Mohite. Kshitish Date's girlfriend Rucha Apte appeared in a few episodes of the show Dil Dosti Duniyadar. Later, she became a household name for her character as a boxing coach, Sakhi on the show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. Currently, Rucha appears on the show Asa Maher Nako Ga Bai, on Sony Marathi.

Mulshi Pattern casts actors Om Bhutkar, Mohan Joshi, and Upendra Limaye in the lead roles. The film is based on true events that happened in Mulshi, Pune and portrays the hardships faced by farmers and their links to the criminal world. Mulshi Pattern's Ganya was most-loved as Rahul's best friend in the film. A Bollywood remake of the film Antim: The Final Truth starring Ayush Sharma and Salman Khan is in talks.

