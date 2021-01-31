When Isha Keskar Declined The Opportunity To Go To Japan - Here's The Reason

Actor Isha Keskar is a well known Marathi actress who rose to stardom with Jai Malhar. She essayed the role of Goddess Banai Devi and Jayadri in the show. Isha Keskar's portrayal as Shanaya in Majhya Navryachi Bayko was also highly lauded by the viewers of the show. Read on to know some interesting trivia about the actor. Did you know she had the opportunity to go to Japan however she declined for an interesting reason? See details.

Isha Keskar's trivia

As reported by mbs, Isha Keskar had an opportunity to go to Japan for learning the language while she was in her college. She completed her education from Symbiosis college in Pune during for which she had received a scholarship. However, around the same time, she also received a message about an audition for Kothare production and she chose to enter the field of acting instead of going abroad to learn the language in Japan.

Isha posted an adorable picture with her father a few months ago where she had also mentioned about her Japan scholarship. She wrote "Babuski, you are the best!!! Thank you for always saying 'YES' all those times when the entire world including Aai was saying 'NO'! The 10th report card, my college selection, my Japan scholarship and my Career choice!!! You are like my little old wise tree with a big shadow of wits and sarcasm. Major Prem."

Isha Keskar's shows include Majhya Navryachi Bayko and Jai Malhar. Out of which the show Majhya Navryachi Bayko is an ongoing Marathi serial that airs on Zee Marathi. It revolves around a woman named Radhika (Anita Date), hailing from Nagpur, who is very protective of her husband (Abhijit Khandekar) and is suspicious that her husband's friend (Isha Keskar) is obsessed with him. Even though Isha Keskar has left the show, which then caused the makers to resume Rasika Sunil as Shanaya, yet the actor is quite active on social media and shares many pics from her day to day life. The actor is currently dating Rishi Saxena who is known for his role in the show Kahe Diya Pardes.

