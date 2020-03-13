Thalapathy Vijay's House Raided Again By Income Tax Department Officials? Read

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Master. Meanwhile, a news report surfaced on the internet claiming that the Income Tax officials visited Thalapathy Vijay's house last night. While the speculation were a riff that Thalapathy Vijay's residence has been re-raided over his payment for Bigil, however, a leading news portal revealed the real reason behind officials' visit at Thalapathy Vijay's home. Here's all you need to know.

The reason behind I-T officials' visit at Thalapathy Vijay's house

A news report reveals that the Income Tax officials visited Thalapathy's Neelankarai property to remove the seal placed on certain rooms and the lockers. Reports further reveal that the department is in the process of removing the Prohibition Order placed on the actor's residence.

The I-T department conducted a raid at Thalapathy Vijay's house a few days ago in association with his salary for Atlee directed Bigil. However, the raid at Thalapathy Vijay's house turned futile as the department could not get any proof against Thalapathy Vijay.

Reports have it that producer Archana Kalpathi's social media post on Bigil's box office collection led to the raid at Thalapathy Vijay's house and other properties of the producer. Meanwhile, media reports reveal that unaccounted cash worth Rs. 77 crores were recovered from the Bigil financer Anbu Chezhiyan’s properties.

Reportedly, a large number of documents, promissory notes and post-dated cheques were also acquired from Anbu Chezhiyan's properties. Reports also have it that more than 20 properties of AGS Group's (producer) have been seized by the tax department.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, is reported to narrate the tale of a school teacher. The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is reported to hit the marquee soon.

