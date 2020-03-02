Rashmika Mandanna To Join Hands With Thalapathy Vijay For Sudha Kongara's Next Project?

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the movie Master which was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. As per reports, Vijay will join hands with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next project. Sudha Kongara is currently busy with the shooting of Soorarai Pottru which features Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. It is rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna will be paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Suddha Kongara’s next directorial venture.

However, Rashmika Mandanna being the leading lady of the movie, has not been confirmed by the makers yet. Rashmika Mandanna is predominantly known for her contribution in the Telugu and Kannada film industry. If the rumours turn out to be true, then Rashmika Mandanna will get an opportunity to set a strong foothold in the Tamil film industry too.

About Thalapathy Vijay's movie Master

Master is a forthcoming Tamil action-thriller movie helmed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is bankrolled by Xavier Britto. The movie features Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to release on April 9, 2020.

About Sudha Kongara's upcoming project Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru is an upcoming Tamil action movie helmed by Sudha Kongara. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Guneet Monga and Suriya under their respective production banners Sikhya Entertainment and 2D Entertainment. The plot of Soorarai Pottru revolves around the events when Air Deccan founder G.R. Gopinath was alive. The film is theatrically scheduled to release on April 9, 2020.

Team #SooraraiPottru is very Happy to be associated with @SunTV 🙏... Our Satellite and Grand Audio Launch Rights Acquired by them... From This April ! pic.twitter.com/22uh4zrZAG — Sudha Kongara Prasad (@SudhaKongaraDir) February 22, 2020

