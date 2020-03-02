The Debate
Rashmika Mandanna To Join Hands With Thalapathy Vijay For Sudha Kongara's Next Project?

Regional Indian Cinema

As per reports, Vijay will join hands with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next project and Rashmika Mandanna will be the female lead. Read on to know more

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rashmika Mandanna

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the movie Master which was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. As per reports, Vijay will join hands with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next project. Sudha Kongara is currently busy with the shooting of Soorarai Pottru which features Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. It is rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna will be paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Suddha Kongara’s next directorial venture.

ALOS READ| Rashmika Mandanna Had THIS To Say About Criticism She Received For 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

However, Rashmika Mandanna being the leading lady of the movie, has not been confirmed by the makers yet. Rashmika Mandanna is predominantly known for her contribution in the Telugu and Kannada film industry. If the rumours turn out to be true, then Rashmika Mandanna will get an opportunity to set a strong foothold in the Tamil film industry too.

ALSO READ| Rashmika Mandanna Reveals That 'Thalapathy' Vijay Was Her Childhood Crush

About Thalapathy Vijay's movie Master

Master is a forthcoming Tamil action-thriller movie helmed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is bankrolled by Xavier Britto. The movie features Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to release on April 9, 2020.

ALSO READ| Nithiin And Rashmika Mandanna Leave Fans Wanting More With The Song 'Whattey Beauty'

About Sudha Kongara's upcoming project Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru is an upcoming Tamil action movie helmed by Sudha Kongara. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Guneet Monga and Suriya under their respective production banners Sikhya Entertainment and 2D Entertainment. The plot of Soorarai Pottru revolves around the events when Air Deccan founder G.R. Gopinath was alive. The film is theatrically scheduled to release on April 9, 2020.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Rashmika Mandanna & Nithiin's Dance Video Tribute

 

 

