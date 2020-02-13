Thalapathy Vijay Lends His Voice For THIS Song In 'Master', Reveals Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander, the music director of the upcoming Tamil movie, Master, recently shared an interesting update about the film on his social media. The musician revealed that Thalapathy Vijay will be crooning the first song- Oru Kutti Kathai of the upcoming film.

In the social media post shared on February 12, Anirudh wrote: "We’re back baby! Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, the Masster himself lends his voice to tell you guys a kutti Kathai!" (sic)

Check out Anirudh's social media post:

Oru Kutti Kathai that is reported to be the highlight of the film will be released online on Valentine's Day. According to Anirudh's social media post, the makers will be releasing the much-awaited song on February 14 at 5:00 pm on all online platforms.

Though not much has been revealed about Oru Kutti Kathai, many reports claim the song will be a peppy and energetic number that will encapsulate the essence of the film.

Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Menon in the lead, is slated to hit the screens soon. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will mark the first association of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The makers of the upcoming movie are shooting for the film in the coal mines of Neyveli. Thalapthy Vijay recently took to his Twitter to share a photo from the sets.

Check out Thalapathy Vijay's picture from the sets of Master:

Meanwhile, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will bring back the hit pair of Anirudh and Thalapathy Vijay after a hiatus of six years. The two last collaborated for A.R. Murugadoss' Kaththi. In the movie, Thalapathy had sung a song, titled Selfie Pulla, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of that year. Meanwhile, the audiences are expecting the same from Vijay and Anirudh's Oru Kutti Kathai.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vijay Twitter)

