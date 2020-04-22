Jacqueline Fernandez To Feature In A Special Track For Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'?

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her sizzling dance numbers in the Bollywood industry apart from her acting skills. She was last seen in the song Genda Phool with rapper Badshah. According to a media report in a leading daily, Jacqueline Fernandez is expected to feature in a special song in upcoming Telugu drama Vakeel Saab.

The movie Vakeel Saab is a Telugu remake of Bollywood courtroom drama Pink. South Indian superstar Pawan Kalyan will be seen in a leading role in the film Vakeel Saab.

South Indian star Pawan Kalyan will be returning on the big screen after a hiatus. The report stated that makers of Vakeel Saab are planning to rope in Jacqueline Fernandez in the movie for a special song.

Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in Vakeel Saab which was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan in Pink. The report stated that there is no space for a female interest in the role of Pawan Kalyan and that is why the makers have approached Jacqueline Fernandez for a special song in the film.

The first look posters of Vakeel Saab were recently launched by the makers. The movie is being directed by Venu Sriram. The film is the first instance where Venu Sriram and Pawan Kalyan will be coming together. The film is being jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali are also expected to play pivotal roles in the film. The makers have not yet announced the full cast and crew of the film.

The Tamil version of Pink released last year with Ajith in the lead role. The film went on to earn over ₹150 Crores at worldwide Box Office. The Bollywood drama Pink featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles and it was a huge hit at the box office.

