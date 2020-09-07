Jagame Thandhiram Makers Gift Aishwarya Lekshmi A New Poster Of The Film On Her B'day

The makers of Jagame Thandhiram recently released a special poster of the movie on Aishwarya Lekshmi’s birthday. The actor took to her Instagram to showcase the new poster for her fans and she also added a long heartfelt post. Take a look at the post and see how fans have reacted to the same.

Jagame Thandhiram's poster

In the post uploaded by Aishwarya Lekshmi, fans can see the actor in front of a faded background. The actor seems to be in London as the iconic red double-decker buses are seen in the post. Aishwarya also looks radiant in the poster.

The actor also penned down a heartfelt caption with the post. She started off by mentioning that it was a very special gift to see the poster on her birthday. She also wrote about her shoot days and how much she missed Jagame Thandhiram's cast and crew. The caption read - 'Thank you Team JagameThandhiram Waking up to this was the best morning feeling ever! Also remembering our shoot days and missing all of you ,our brilliant technical crew , co artists, AD’s, Team from Ynot, our wonderful English crew !!... missing our shoot so much , that i wish we can maybe shoot the same film with the same crew all over again. Canimagine @sash041075 sir rolling his eyes at this point. ðŸ¤“Thankyou for making me mushy so early in the morning. Haha . I love you guys' (sic)

Many fans and celebs took to comment on the post. Most of the comments wished the actor on her birthday. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Jagame Thandhiram cast

Jagame Thandhiram is the new and upcoming movie written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Y NOT Studios. The film has Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in the lead role and Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in the supporting roles. The film will have music composed by Santhosh Narayana and the lyrics are written by Vivek, Dhanush, and Anthony Daasan. Take a look at the poster:

Promo Pic Credit: Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Instagram

