Jagapathi Babu's Look From 'Madhagaja' Released On His Birthday, To Play The Antagonist

Jagapathi Babu turned a year older today, on February 12, 2021. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Madhagaja released his character look from the action-drama film. The character look promo was released on Youtube today and has already garnered close to 220k views. The teaser of the movie was released a month ago and there is a lot of excitement amongst the audience for the upcoming Kannada film.

Jagapathi Babu's character look from Madhagaja

The makers of the upcoming Kannada film Madhagaja decided to release the much-awaited character look of Jagapathi Babu on his birthday, which falls today. In the Youtube promo, Jagapathi Babu can be seen in a fierce look staring intensely at something. The actor has worn a faded brown kurta and has a full-grown salt and pepper beard, hair, and mustache. Babu will be portraying the antagonist's role in the upcoming film. Sharing his look, the makers wrote, “When his eyes were thirsty.. Bloodshed was mandatory.”

Madhagaja release date is slated to be April 14, 2021, and it belongs to the action-romance genre. Directed by S Mahesh Kumar, Madhagaja's cast includes Srimurali and Ashika Ranganath in the lead roles and Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist. The music composer of the movie is Ravi Basrur while cinematography is done by I.Naveen Kumar. The film is bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the Umapathy Films banner. Madhagaja will release in Kannada, Telugu as well as Tamil.

Jagapathi Babu's upcoming movies

Jagapathi Babu will be seen next in a Telugu film titled Tuck Jagadish, where he will star alongside South Indian actor Nani. Tuck Jagadish will hit theatres two days after Madhagaja, on February 16, 2021. The film has Shiva Nirvana at its helm and is being bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. Tuck Jagadish's cast includes Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

Jagapathi Babu's movies include Gaayam, Adavilo Abhimanyudu, Jai Bolo Telangana, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava among others. In a career spanning 31 years, Babu has starred in over 120 feature films and has received 4 Filmfare Awards and 7 state Nandi Awards. He also received the Kala Bhushan Award, for his contribution to cinema, by TSR Lalitha Kala Parishat.

Image Credits: A still from the promo

