'Jallikattu' Cast: All About Lijo Jose Pellissery's Directorial Starring Antony Varghese

Jallikattu is a Malayalam language movie helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery that released in October 2019. The movie revolves around one of the famous South Indian tradition of Jallikattu. The premise of Jallikattu depicts the life of a bull which escapes from a slaughterhouse in a remote village. The entire neighbourhood assembles to hunt down the bull which leads to a series of ecstatic violence. The film was based on the short story titled Maoist which was penned by S Hareesh. Read on to more details about Jallikattu movie and the complete Jallikattu cast.

Antony Varghese as Antony

The cast of Jallikattu features Angamaly Diaries actor Antony Varghese as Antony. He is most prominently known for his debut movie Angamaly Diaries, as well as Swathandriam Ardharathriyil and Jallikkattu. He is expected to appear in Aanapparambile Worldcup and Ajagajantharam, the details of which are yet to be released.

Sabumon Abdusamad as Kuttachan

Sabumon Abdusamad who is commonly known as Sabu after he rose to fame with the TV show Tharikida. The show focused on pranks on random people, the show was widely successful across Malayalam TV industry. He works as an actor as well as a TV presenter. He is also the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Chemban Vinod Jese as Kaalan Varkey

Chemban Vinod Jose is a well known Indian actor, producer, screenwriter. He made his debut as an actor from the 2010 movie Nayakan, after which he has appeared in more than 50 movies. He is known for his comedic roles in films like Amen (2013), Tamaar Padaar (2014), Sapthamashree Thaskaraha (2014), Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014), Kohinoor (2015) and Oru Second Class Yathra (2015).

Santhy Balachandran as Sophie

Santhy Balachandran is a Malayalam film and theatre actress. Debuting as a heroine from 2017 released Malayalam comedy thriller movie Tharangam, Santhy is known for many films like Jallikkattu and Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte. She also featured in a play titled A Very Normal Family directed by Roshan Mathew.

Other Jallikattu cast includes

Jaffar Idukki as Kuriachan

Tinu Pappachan as Sub Inspector of Police

Thomman Kunju as Planter Patrose

Rajkumar as Bangladeshi Bhai

Prasanth as Sunny

Soniya as Omana

Jallikattu Malayalam movie is now India's official entry in Oscars 2021

Malayalam independent action flick Jallikattu has been selected at India’s official submission at the 93rd Academy Award. Interestingly, the flick was also selected for the BFI London Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival, among many others. The movie, spanning around 95 minutes, was based on novelist S. Hareesh’s short story. The film even won the Best Director award for director Lijo Jose Pellissery at the International Film Festival of India in 2019.

