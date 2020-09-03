Janhvi Kapoor May Star In Telugu Film With Jr. NTR; Read Details

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Netflix's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil War, is now gearing up for her big Telugu debut. As per a report by Cinema Express, the Dhadak actor is the top choice for Trivikram's next yet-untitled Telugu project with superstar Jr. NTR. The project, which will kick-off next year, will be bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film will also mark the second venture of Trivikram and NTR after they worked together in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Janhvi Kapoor to make her debut in Telugu film industry

A source close to the director revealed to Cinema Express that Trivikram wants to have a new onscreen pairing for NTR. For this, he has already initiated a dialogue with Janhvi Kapoor. Currently, the director is giving final touches to his script, and if everything goes well, he will take things forward.

Moreover, Trivikram's next project with Jr. NTR will go on the floors in 2021 after he completes the shooting of SS Rajamouli's next venture, RRR. As per the reports stated, it is still unclear as to when Rajamouli will resume shooting of RRR (as he is recently diagnosed with COVID-19). The film which features Ram Charan in the lead role will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era.

In March 2020, the makers of the film RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan's character through a special video post. The video introduces the actor as Alluri Seetharamaraju. Looking at his video, it can be assumed that he will be playing the role of a cop. The makers of the film revealed that RRR would be released in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021.

Janhvi Kapoor's wish to work in Telugu films

Janhvi Kapoor recently expressed her interest to work in the Telugu film industry. The actor was even considered for Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Fighter with director Puri Jagannadh. However, SOTY 2 fame Ananya Panday was eventually roped in.

