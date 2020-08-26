Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Has 'been Trying To Be A Painter' As She Showcases Her Skills

It seems like Janhvi Kapoor has been brushing her painting skills while staying at home. The actor recently shared a picture of her with her paintings. In this picture, she was seen sitting on the floor with her paintings kept right next to her. From aesthetic historical figures to colourful sceneries, one can spot several different kinds of paintings in Janhvi Kapoor’s picture. The actor is seen smiling while looking at the camera.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen dressing in a relaxed mood with a white over-sized graphic t-shirt and floral bottoms. The actor was seen donning a no-makeup look. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “Been trying to be a painter this past week ðŸŽ¨â¤ï¸ðŸŒˆ.” Fans in huge number praised Janhvi Kapoor for her paintings and appreciated her for being multi-talented. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram picture.

Janhvi Kapoor's expectation vs reality BTS from Gunjan Saxena

In the recent past, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a series of BTS pictures from Gunjan Saxena sets. In the first picture, the director of Gunjan Saxena, Sharan Sharma is seen guiding Janhvi as she is dressed in her uniform.

In the second picture, Sharan Sharma is seen holding an umbrella and water bottle for Janhvi Kapoor while she looks at him with a confused expression and a mic in her hand. In the last picture, both Janhvi and Sharan are captured candidly while they supposedly discuss a movie shot.

Janhvi Kapoor posted the picture with the caption, "Expectation vs Reality + swipe to third for bonus photo of Sharry’s gunda look #missing." Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's photos.

About Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of a fearless young officer, Gunjan Saxena. It shows her journey as she creates history by becoming the first female Indian Air Force pilot to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999. The story is penned down by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's cast features Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, with Pankaj Tripathi as her father Anup Saxena, Ayesha Raza Mishra as her mother Kirti Saxena, and Angad Bedi as her brother Anshuman Saxena. It also has Manav Vij as Commanding officer Gautam Sinha, Vineet Kumar Singh as Fight Commander Officer Dileep Singh and Chandan K Anand as Chief Instructor Ashish Ahuja. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

