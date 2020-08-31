Jr NTR's 'NTR30': Naga Vamsi Promises An Update, Says 'Something Very Big Is Coming'

On Monday morning, Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment took to his Twitter and dropped an update on Jr NTR's upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled NTR30. Naga Vamsi requested Jr NTR's fans to wait for an update. He wrote, "To all our Young Tiger anna fans, we have been receiving your messages for an update and we will reveal everything whenever we start shooting."

Furthermore, Naga Vamsi also expressed that the team has a sentiment to not reveal the title prior to the shoot. He concluded, "This time around trust us something very very big is coming your way." As soon as the update on NTR30 was announced, fans flocked to express excitement. Take a look at the tweet.

NTR30 update:

To all our Young Tiger @tarak9999 anna fans, we have been receiving your messages for an update & we will reveal everything whenever we start shooting. We have a sentiment to not reveal the title prior to that. This time around trust us something very very big is coming your way! — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) August 31, 2020

Jr NTR's upcoming movie has created a buzz amongst fans ever since the announcement about it was made in February this year. According to the tweet by the production house Haarika and Hassine Creations, Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas's venture will be jointly bankrolled by S Radhakrishna’s Haarika and Haassine Creations and Kalyanram’s NTR Arts banners. The makers also unveiled a poster of the film. The movie is slated for a Summer 2021 release. Take a look at the post below.

The BIG announcement you all have been waiting for is here!! 🤩🤩



Young Tiger @tarak9999 & #Trivikram garu are coming together again for #NTR30 & it will be produced by @haarikahassine along with @NTRArtsOfficial! @NANDAMURIKALYAN



Stay tuned for more exciting updates! pic.twitter.com/12JBbsYg29 — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) February 19, 2020

SS Rajamouli's RRR

As far as the cast of Jr NTR's upcoming film is concerned, not many details are reported yet. However, according to Cinema Express, Rashmika Mandanna is in talks with the team to play the female lead. An official announcement is not out yet.

Apart from NTR30, Jr NTR also has SS Rajamouli's RRR in the pipeline. RRR is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The movie stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt among others. Reportedly, the period action drama is based on fictional stories of India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju from Andhra Pradesh and Komaram Bheem from Telangana, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Jr NTR's movies

Jr NTR has impressed fans with his acting chops in a slew of movies. His films like Baadshah, Ramayya Vasthavayya, Nannaku Prematho, Jai Lava Kusa among many others hit the bullseye. Jr NTR's songs like Reddy Ikkada Soodu, Love Dhebba, Nee Kallalona, and others have hit a staggering number of views online.

