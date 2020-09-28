Is Jayam Ravi's Upcoming Movie 'Bhoomi' To Release On An OTT Platform?

Fans of Jayam Ravi will soon see him on screen again in the upcoming movie Bhoomi. Like many other films and TV shows, Bhoomi's filming schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent countrywide lockdown. Because of the lockdown, the makers of Bhoomi had to halt production and push back the release date. However, even though the Unlock process has initiatedd, the cinema halls continue to remain closed.

This means that even if Bhoomi filming is completed this year, its makers will not be able to release it on the big screen anytime soon. According to a recent report from Pinkvilla, Jayam Ravi's upcoming movie may now release on an OTT platform.

Jayam Ravi's Bhoomi to release on an OTT platform?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of Jayam Ravi's Bhoomi are planning for an OTT release because of the theatre shutdown caused by the pandemic. The makers have not yet zeroed on the platform that they play to release the film. Moreover, this report has not yet been confirmed or denied by the makers of the movie. So as of now, there is no official announcement regarding Bhoomi's OTT release.

Bhoomi is the third collaboration between actor Jayam Ravi and filmmaker Lakshman. The movie will be Jayam Ravi's 25th film and it is being produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar. The makers of the film have already shared two posters for the movie. A teaser for Bhoomi was also released, that revealed that the film would deal with topics of agriculture and pollution. A song from the movie, titled Thamizhan Endru Sollada, was recently shared online.

Bhoomi was actually slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, the movie was delayed indefinitely after the government imposed a countrywide lockdown. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi is also set to feature in two other films, Ponniyin Selvan and Janaganamana. Ponniyin Selvan which will be a historical drama movie starring Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also feature in the film as a female lead.

