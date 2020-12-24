Jayam Ravi Starrer 'Bhoomi' Goes Digital With Release Date Scheduled For 2021

Jayam Ravi starrer Bhoomi is all set to get an OTT release as the makers have skipped its theatrical release. The much-awaited film of the actor was touted to be realised in May 2020, however, due to the pandemic conditions, the dates were pushed ahead. Now as per an update by the actor himself, the film will be released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in 2021.

Also Read | 'Ranadheera' Telugu Movie Cast: Know Who Starred In This 2009 Action-adventure Film

Jayam Ravi starrer 'Bhoomi' goes digital

Also Read | Is Jayam Ravi's Upcoming Movie 'Bhoomi' To Release On An OTT Platform?

The new poster of the film was shared by the makers where Jayam Ravi can be seen in an intense scene. The poster showed the actor being held back by the police as he tries to advance towards the road in front of him. It was this poster that revealed the release of the film on OTT.

The movie will be released on Pongal 2021 and thus audiences are once again excited for the film. Bhoomi will be Jayam Ravi’s 25th film and fans of the actor have been eagerly waiting to watch the movie. The trailer for Bhoomi was released in March and since then fans have been waiting for an update on the film’s release.

Also Read | Jayam Ravi Starrer 'Bhoomi's' First Song Celebrates Spirit & Culture Of Tamil Nadu; Watch

Jayam Ravi has shared the poster of the film in a tweet and revealed the OTT release of the film. He also shared a note with the fans in regards to the film. In the letter that he shared, Jayam wrote that he owes a great deal to the fans and audiences who have supported his work in films. He added that it is due to their constant support that he finds the confidence to work in meaningful cinema.

The actor also spoke about Bhoomi and said that besides being his 25th film, it will also join the list of films that released in “times of COVID”. He wrote that the film is extremely close to his heart and he was hoping his fans would watch the film in theatres. However, he assures that the universe had slightly different plans for him, by letting his film Bhoomi come closer to their homes through the digital medium.

Jayam Ravi expressed that the new platform for his film's release has gotten him excited as the movie will release on Pongal 2021. In conclusion, Jayam Ravi wrote that he will feel blessed if his fans celebrate the festivities of Pongal by watching his beautiful film Bhoomi from the comfort of their homes.

Also Read | 'Anokha Rishta' Cast: Jayam Ravi As Shakthi, Trisha As Divya And Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.