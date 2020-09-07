Nayanthara's Acclaimed Movies That Have IMDb Rating Of 7 And Above

The first South-Indian female actress to feature on the Forbes 100 Celebrities list, Nayanthara has had some massive box-office hits. The actress has various movies on IMDb which are rated 7 and above. Here is a list of the 5 best ones.

Top-rated movies featuring Nayanthara on IMDb

Thani Oruvan in 2015

A 2015 action-thriller, Thani Oruvan has an IMDb rating of 8.4. The movie was helmed by Mohan Raja, Scripted by Raja, Suresh, and Balakrishnan, and produced by AGS Entertainment. The movie sees Jayam Ravi, Arvind Swamy, and Nayanthara in focal roles. Thani Oruvan is the story of IPS Officer Mithran who takes it upon himself to arrest scientist Siddharth Abhimanyu who is carrying out illegal medical activities. Thani Oruvan was Raja’s first self-written story, unlike his remake projects prior to this. The film got itself a Telugu remake called Dhruva and a Bengali remake called One. Mohan Raja also has it in plans to come up with a sequel called Thani Oruvan 2.

Super in 2010

Super was a 2010 Si-Fi project which was scripted and helmed by Upendra. The movie came out in both Kannada and Telugu languages and saw Upendra’s return as a director. The plot looked onto India as it would be 20 years from then in the year 2030. The movie was very positively received by the critics and audience due to its unique concept and saw Upendra and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. Super was one of the ‘Highest-grossing Kannada films’ of the year and earned around Rs 500 million. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.

Aramm in 2017

Rated 7.8 on IMDb, Aramm is a Tamil drama film released in the year 2017 and was scripted ad well as directed by Gopi Nainar. Nayanthara, Ramachandran Durairaj, and Sunu Lakshmi appear as pivotal characters of the movie. The musical score was done by Ghibran and Om Prakash was the cinematographer. It hit the theatres in November 2017 and was well received by audiences and critics. It has also been dubbed in Telugu as Karthavyam. The story is of a small girl who falls into a pothole and District Collecter Madhivadhani, portrayed by Nayanthara has to take all efforts to rescue her.

Raja Rani in 2013

Atlee's debut as a director, Raja Rani is a 2013 Tamil rom-com and has an IMDb rating of 7.6. Bankrolled by AR Murugadoss. Raja Rani features Arya, Nayanthara, Jai and Nazriya Nazim in pivotal roles. Sathyaraj, Santhanam and Sathyan play supporting characters. Received well by the audiences, Raja Rani has a Telugu dubbed version. It has also been remade in Odia and Bengali.

