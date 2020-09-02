Jayasurya Starrer 'Vellam's' New Teaser Crosses One Million Views In Two Days; Watch

Actor Jayasurya's forthcoming movie Vellam's teaser has recently crossed one million views online. The teaser released on Jayasurya's birthday has received a positive response from the audiences, who are raving about the actor's versatility and acting finesse. The movie is directed by Captain (2018) fame Prajesh Sen. The director recently took social media to express gratitude for the love received by the teaser. He wrote: "One Million Thanks." (sic)

Check out Vellam's new teaser:

One Million Thanks Posted by Prajeshsen on Monday, 31 August 2020

Vellam teaser released on Jayasurya's birthday:

Vellam teaser released on Jayasurya's birthday depicts the plight of a man transfixed in a financial crunch. The 51-second teaser also introduces the audiences to Murali (played by Jayasurya), who is ridiculed by people for being 'uncultured'. Talking about his character in the film, Jayasurya, in a social media post, wrote: "We have all crossed paths with someone like this. One of my most favourite and challenging characters in my career." (sic)

"Vellam teaser" ❤️❤️❤️ We have all crossed paths with someone like this. One of my most favourite and challenging characters in my career. Here is " Murali " Prajeshsen Posted by Jayasurya on Tuesday, 1 September 2020

All details about Vellam

Vellam, starring Jayasurya and Samyuktha Menon in the lead, also features actors like Saiju Kurup, Josekutty Madathil, Jins Bhaskar, and others in prominent roles. The movie, which is based on a true story, marks Prajesh Sen (director) and Jayasurya's second collaboration after the success of Captain (2018). Jayasurya's first look poster was released a few weeks ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Captain Team Again.... മറ്റെവിടെയും തിരഞ്ഞുപോകേണ്ട... നമുക്കിടയിൽ കാണും ഇതുപോലൊരു മനുഷ്യൻ.... Posted by Jayasurya on Saturday, 4 July 2020

The movie, which is produced by Josekutty Madathil, Yadu Krishna, and Ranjith Manambarakkatt, is co-produced by Biju Thoranathel under their respective production banners. The movie's script is developed and written by Prajesh Sen with Vijesh Viswam and Shamsudheen Kuttoth. The film is slated to the hit the marquee soon.

What's next for Jayasurya?

Jayasurya, last seen in Naranipuzha Shanavas' Sufiyum Sujatayum, has an array of films at different stages of production. Jayasurya will be next seen in the screen adaptation of yesteryear Malayalam actor Sathyan's real-life. The forthcoming film is directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan, and is expected to hit the screens in 2020. Besides the upcoming film, Jayasurya has Abhijith Joseph's John Luther, among others, in the pipeline.

