Jayasurya's Staggering Net Worth, Houses And Cars Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read

Actor Jayasurya is among the few Mollywood stars who have managed to create a niche in the hearts of masses with his indelible performances onscreen. Since his debut film Pathram in 1999, Jayasurya has come a long way in his career, amassing immense fandom. Here is Jayasurya’s net worth as of 2020.

Jayasurya's net worth

As per a report published by a leading news daily, Jayasurya’s net worth ranges from $1-5 Million US, which converts to â‚¹7 to 37 crores. The report further adds that the actor made $1 Million in 2018 and his primary source of income comes from his acting ventures in the movies.

Besides acting career, Jayasurya is also the face of many brands and appears in TV commercials. If the reports are to be believed, Jayasurya owns a Mercedes-Benz GLC car and has a beautiful flat at Kochi, Kerala.

Recently, the actor made it to the news when he announced the release of his recent film, Sufiyum Sujatayum on Amazon Prime videos. Starring Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dev Mohan in the leading roles, the story of the movie revolves around the life of a mute girl, Sujata, who falls in love with her neighbour, a Sufi priest. Take a look:

Jayasurya's work:

As per reports, actor Jayasurya kickstarted his career as a mimicry artist and hosted a few television shows on local Malayalam channels. The actor bagged his break-through in Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan, which features the actor playing the character of a mute man. However, Jayasurya rose to prominence after the success of his much-acclaimed films like Swapnakkoodu, Pulival Kalyanam, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Chocolate and Gulumaal, which features the actor in comical roles.

Jayasurya won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in the widely appreciated film, Apothecary at the 62nd Filmfare Awards South. In 2016, Jayasurya won the Special Jury Award at the 46th Kerala State Film Awards. The actor also received a Special Mention at the 63rd National Film Awards for his performances in the films Su.. Su... Sudhi Vathmeekam and Lukka Chuppi. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Vellam, which also stars Saiju Kurup and Josekutty Madathil in prominent roles. Helmed by Prajesh Sen, the movie is expected to release in 2021.

(Image credits: Jayasurya's Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

