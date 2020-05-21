Mohanlal Starrer 'Drishyam' To Have A Sequel, Reveals Director Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph, director of movies like Drishyam, Thambi, and The Body, in a recent interview, revealed that he is working on the sequel of his 2013 hit movie Drishyam. The first part had Mohanlal playing the role of George Kutty and was reported to be one of the first Malayalam movies to enter the 100-crore club.

In the interview, Jeethu Joseph revealed that the script for the sequel of Drishyam is ready. He also said that the sequel would be a family drama, which will start from where Drishyam ended. Jeethu Joseph further revealed that most of the actors would reprise their roles in the sequel with a few new additions to the cast, which he kept under the wraps.

Mohanlal and Anthony Perumbavoor loved Drishyam sequel's script?

Jeethu Joseph, during the media interview, exclaimed that Mohanlal and Anthony Perumbavoor (producer of Drishyam, and owner of Aashirvad Cinema) recently read the script of the sequel and loved it. Drishyam, released in 2013, was one of the first Malayalam movies to be remade into five different languages. The Mohanlal starrer was remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi under different names, and managed to set the cash registers ringing with each remake.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jeethu Joseph is currently working on Mohanlal and Trisha starrer Ram. However, due to the on-going lockdown, work on the forthcoming movie has been put on hold. Reportedly, the team is planning to shoot some portions of the upcoming film in the United Kingdom. Talking about the same, the Drishyam director revealed that as soon as the government lifts the ban on travel, the team will head to the UK to shoot the reaming portions.

The forthcoming movie starring Mohanlal and Trisha in the lead also has Indrajith Sukumaran and Durga Krishnan in a pivotal role. The forthcoming movie will mark the reunion of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph. The movie's music is composed by debutant Vishnu Shyam. The Mohanlal starrer, bankrolled by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios, is slated to hit the marquee in October 2020.

