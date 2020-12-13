Times When Kranti Redkar Shared 'easy Recipes' Of Dishes Flaunting Cooking Skills

Actor Kranti Redkar often showcases her cooking skills and recipes with her fans and followers. Along with her successful dishes’ videos, she also has been posting videos of her failures she encounters while cooking a dish while admitting that failures at times do happen. Take a look at the times she nailed her cooking skills.

Kranti Redkar's cooking skills

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

In the video, Kranti can be seen making Chicken Pesto Sandwich. She adds the ingredients slowly which makes it easy for her fans to learn the steps quickly. In her caption, she wrote, “My most favourite chicken pesto sandwich with caramelised onions and cream cheese… uff it’s to die for. You can eat it post Shrawan… but do try… ps: add roasted sesame seeds on the pesto for that extra special effect”. Many of her fans appreciated her recipe and dropped positive comments. A fan wrote, “Healthy food for better lifestyle” with OK gesture emoji. Another one wrote, “Damn! Looks amazing! Trying it on the weekend!”.

Chocochip Vanilla Cake with Chocolate Ganache

Just a week ago before making Chicken Pesto Sandwich, Kranti made a delicious looking Chocochip Vanilla Cake with Chocolate Ganache. In the caption, she wrote the recipe and gave an additional tip to her fans. The cake looked yummy and her fans and followers couldn’t resist their temptation. A fan in the comments wrote, “Wow look so yummy” with several face savouring delicious food emoticons. Another one commented, “Superb cake…. And the Background MUSIC midcrop by BTS tho” with heart-eye face emoticon.

Mumbai Street Style Egg Bhurji

In her next video, Kranti can be seen making Mumbai Street Style Egg Bhurji. Her caption read, “Each one who has lived in Mumbai and is a real and eats eggs must have tried this on the streets. It’s yummy and one of the best ways eggs can be served”. She further wrote the recipe in the comments. In the video, Kranti can be seen wearing an olive coloured tee and a bandana on her head. She can be seen conversing with her fans throughout the video. A fan expressed her opinion and wrote, “Bhurji is common, but d way u made it, entertaining, I really liked u, it tempted me to prepare it now”.

Kranti Redkar made her debut with Soon Asavi Ashi in the year 2000. She has also appeared in Prakash Jha’s Bollywood movie Gangaajal. She has also directed the movie KAAKAN which featured Jitendra Joshi and Urmila Kanitkar.

Image Source: Kranti Redkar Instagram

