JJ Fredrick On Working With Jyotika In 'Ponmagal Vandhal': 'She Is My Film's Superhero'

Until a few years ago, JJ Fredrick could not have imagined that he would become a director. Moreover, he never thought he would direct an A-lister actor like Jyotika in his debut movie. However, all his dreams came true when Jyotika agreed to be a part of his debut film Ponmagal Vandhal. Talking about working with Jyotika in Ponmagal Vandhal, Fredrick said that although the script was his child, however, Jyotika's performance breathed life to his story.

Calling Jyotika the superhero of Ponmagal Vandhal, JJ Fedrick revealed that she was on her toes all during the shooting of the film. She even managed to impress veteran actors like Parthiban and Pratap Pothen, he added. Interestingly, Ponmagal Vandhal will also mark Jyotika's debut as a producer. And as an actor and a producer, Jyotika's involvement in the project helped JJ Fredrick a lot, exclaimed the debutant. She used to text him the best shot of the day every day, revealed JJ Fredrick in the interview.

Ponmagal Vandhal was one of the first feature films to negotiate a deal with OTT platforms. Interestingly, it is also one of the first mainstream Tamil movies to release on an online platform. Talking about Ponmagal Vandhal's digital release, JJ Fredrick said that he was on-board since the makers were contemplating, majorly because he wants his debut movie to release and OTT or theatres, that don't concern him.

Ponmagal Vandhal stars Jyotika in the lead whereas actors like Parthiban, Pratap Pothen, and Bhagyaraj in prominent roles. The JJ Fredrick directorial narrates the tale of a young lawyer who takes up a controversial case that changes her life. Ponmagal Vandhal is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under their banner 2D Entertainment.

Recently, Ponmagal Vandhal makers released the trailer of the courtroom drama. The trailer peeks into the life of a strong female lawyer and a case that she is handling. The movie is touted to be a social drama and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Ponmagal Vandhal released on May 29, 2020, has been receiving positive reviews from all quarters.

