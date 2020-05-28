Jyotika On Films Made During Her 8-year-long Hiatus: 'I Felt Dejected As A Woman'

In an interview with a leading news daily, South Indian actor Jyotika recalled the time when she used to get embarrassed and leave the theatre houses due to the ‘pathetic portrayal of women characters’ in movies. Speaking about the same, Jyotika revealed that she would come out feeling dejected as a woman due to the kind of clothes and the unintelligent dialogues women characters were made to speak. Furthermore, Jyotika revealed that in those eight years, there was no women-centric film, except for Myna.

Speaking about her film, 36 Vayadhinile, Jyotika remarked that she and her team had no idea how the film would be perceived by the audience, as it was among the first women-led films at that time. Furthermore, Jyotika added that she was filled with pride, when she saw that the theatre seats were mostly occupied by families and women. Speaking about her lockdown activities, Jyotika mentioned that she plays a lot of board games with the children, along with other activities. Adding to the same, Jyotika revealed that she enjoys spending time talking to her children at night. Jyotika also mentioned that she Suriya, Karthi and Sivakumar have made ‘eating on the table’ a constant thing.

All about 36 Vayadhinile

Starring Jyotika, Abhirami and Amritha Anil in the leading roles, 36 Vayadhinile follows the story of Vasanthi, who leads a mundane life until her friend inspires to rediscover her younger self. The story gets further interesting when her husband and daughter leave for Ireland, but it gives her the freedom to follow her dreams. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the much-loved film was released in 2015 and also stars actor Rahman in a prominent role.

All about Jyotika's next- Ponmagal Vandhal

Ponmagal Vandhal is an upcoming Tamil legal drama film, which releases on Amazon Prime videos this May. Written and directed by J. J. Fredrick, the movie marks his debut in the film industry. Produced by Suriya, the much-anticipated film stars Jyothika leading an ensemble cast, which includes R. Parthiban, K. Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen. If the reports are to be believed, the film was originally set to be released in theatres on March 27, however, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the theatrical release was dropped in favour of a digital release.

