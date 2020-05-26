Jyotika Talks About Challenges During 'Ponmagal Vandhal', Says She Had To "mug Up" Tamil

Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika is all set to release on Amazon Prime on May 29. She will be seen in the role of a fiery lawyer named Venba while the movie itself revolves around the sexual assault and murder of children. Talking about Ponmagal Vandhal in an interview with a daily portal, the actor opened up about the challenges she faced while essaying the role on camera.

Jyotika faced a lot of challenges while shooting for Ponmagal Vandhal

In the interview, Jyotika opened up about the most challenging part of the movie. She revealed that she had to learn the dialogues in Tamil. The scenes shot in the courtroom required a level of proficiency with the language so that she could deliver the lengthy lines with confidence and fluency.

Jyotika said that she is still not very fluent in Tamil and takes her scripts two months early than the shoot. The reason for the latter being she has a lot of "mugging up to do". She also added how the director of Ponmagal Vandhal had visited courtrooms and updated her on the matter. The movie itself is set in a small courtroom in Ooty which looked very similar to that of the British era's.

Further in the interview, Jyitika also opened up about the plot of the movie. She revealed how she had studied the matter of rapes and abduction of children for almost two years. So when she was approached with the script, she felt she had to do it.

Jyotika also opened up about doing a woman-centric movie and said she always tries to work on projects that are different from the usual. She mentioned that doing a film with a social message was a conscious decision for her. Despite working in mainstream movies during the early phase of her career, Jyotika has portrayed some great roles on the silver screen in movies like Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharam.

Meanwhile, Ponmagal Vandhal will enjoy a direct release on the OTT platform. The worldwide premiere of the movie will be streamed in almost 200 countries. Apart from Jyotika, the cast also includes K. Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan and Pratap K. Pothen in important roles.

