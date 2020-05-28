Jyotika Binge Watches 'Money Heist' With Surya, Reveals Its Her Favourite Show; Read More

Jyotika Saravanan is a popular actor known for her contribution to the Tamil film industry. She recently spoke to a news publishing house and spoke about her quarantine life. Jyotika revealed that she has been binge-watching the popular Spanish show, Money Heist.

Jyotika reveals her current favourite show

Jyotika recently revealed that Money Heist has become her favourite show on the internet streaming platform Netflix. Her husband Suriya and she binge-watched the show and loved it. Jyotika also spoke about other films that she has been watching. She said that she recently saw Taapsee Pannu’s latest release, Thappad and a few films of Ayushmann Khurrana. She said that she has been watching Hindi content lately as there is a lack of Tamil content due to the ongoing pandemic. She said that she has been exploring a lot of new content on these OTT platforms and is open to any new film. Her Ponmagal Vandhal will be the first mainstream Tamil film to have a direct OTT release without being released in the theatres due to the ongoing lockdown.

About Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal

Ponmagal Vandhal is a popular upcoming Tamil legal drama that has been written and directed by J. J. Fredrick. The film is being produced by Jyotika’s husband, Suriya. The film revolves around the story of 'Petition’ Pethuraj who reopens a case from 2004 that involved a serial killer ‘Psycho Jyoti’. Psyco Jyoti was convicted for the kidnapping and murder. The film will star popular faces of the industry including R. Parthiban, K. Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen. Director and writer, J. J. Fredrick is going to be making his debut with Ponmagal Vandhal.

More about Money Heist

The latest season of La Casa De Papel has been one of the most exciting OTT releases of this year. The fans have been extremely expressive when it comes to Money heist Season 4. They have been glued to their screens since its release which can be justified as it still holds the number two rank on Netflix India’s top trending list. The fans have been appreciating the cast who has given such an applaudable performance in Money Heist season 4. They especially love with the female cast aka Raquel, Nairobi, Tokyo and Stockholm. Itziar Ituño who plays the role of Raquel recently shared a BTS picture on her Instagram. In the picture, all the girls can be seen chilling and posing for a photo. It includes Alba Flores who plays Nairobi, Esther Acebo who plays Stockholm, and Úrsula Corberó who plays Tokyo.

