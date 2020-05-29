Jyotika And Suriya Attend A Virtual 'Ponmagal Vandhal' Pre-release Live Event

Tamil superstars Suriya and Jyotika interacted with several fans online with their virtual meet for Ponmagal Vandhal, which stars Jyotika in the lead role. It was a meet and greet session that came as a special treat to the fans of the actors. Ponmagal Vandhal trailer is out and fans are now highly anticipating the release of the legal drama film. Read on to know more about Jyotika and Suriya's virtual meet and greet session:

Suriya and Jyotika attend their first-ever virtual fan meet

Ponmagal Vandhal trailer was positively received by the fans last week and the film is all set for a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Like pre-release events, Suriya and Jyotika decided to meet their fans but virtually given the situation that Indian and the whole world is facing right now. They went live and met several fans and reportedly had a good meet and greet session.

The live event, which featured Suriya and Jyotika, was hosted by Dhivyadharshini, who is otherwise known as DD. The stars were asked various questions and the two-hour long event received over 19000 comments during its run time. During the live event, it is reported that fans also got to see a sneak-a-peek video from the upcoming film.

According to reports, Suriya said that every actor has films where they end up investing a huge part of themselves. He then said that this is one such film for Jyotika, where she has worked with five veteran actors. He stated that Fredrick has written the script and the characters of this legal drama. He then said that it all feels relevant and timeless. He also expressed his happiness that Amazon Prime will be taking his content to over 200 countries.

SOURCE: A STILL FROM PONMAGAL VANDHAL LIVE EVENT

The lead actor of the film Jyotika said that they all are excited that their film Ponmagal Vandhal is the first Tamil film to be launched directly to on a streaming platform. It is set to release on May 29, 2020, the actor said, and added that she is really looking forward to the success of the film. She said that her role in the film was very challenging and it demanded a lot from her. She has played the character of Venba in the film. Fans are highly anticipating the release of the film.

