'Ponmagal Vandhal' Director JJ Fredrick Praises Jyotika's Performance In The Upcomer

JJ Fredrick, who will soon make his directorial debut with courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal, in a recent media interview, heaped praises on Jyotika and appreciated her dedication and hard work. He revealed that Jyotika had done her homework well and was well-prepared before the shooting. Jyotika had also learned the native Tamil dialect and used to shock everyone on set with her portrayal. He reminisced instances when everyone on the set would clap after her scenes, including veteran actors like Parthiban and Pratap Pothen.

Meanwhile, Jyotika, in the same interview, revealed that her character in the JJ Fredrick directorial was one of her toughest roles. However, since she was given the script three months before the shooting she got into the skin of the character. Talking more about shooting with veterans like Parthiban and Pratap Pothen, Jyotika revealed that they (Parthiban and Pratap) used to read the script once and shoot a scene without any interruptions. She also recalled how they used to improvise during the take.

Jyotika was last seen in Jeethu Joseph's Thambi with brother-in-law Karthi. The movie also featured Satyaraj, Seetha, and Nikhila Vimal in pivotal roles. The movie directed by Driysham fame Jeethu Joseph managed to work wonders at the box office.

Meanwhile, Jyotika will be next seen in Ponmagal Vandhal. The movie stars Jyotika in the lead and has actors like Parthiban, Pratap Pothen, and Bhagyaraj in prominent roles. The upcoming film is Jyotika's maiden production under her banner 2D Entertainment, which she co-owns with husband Suriya. Although she has been one of the directors with the production house, this is the first time she is taking the mantle of production in her hands. Recently, Ponmagal Vandhal makers released the trailer of the courtroom drama.

The trailer peeks into the life of a strong female lawyer and a case that she is handing. The movie is touted to be a social drama and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Ponmagal Vandhal will premiere on May 29, 2020.

