Did You Know John Abraham Produced The Marathi Movie 'Savita Damodar Paranjpe'?

John Abraham is known for his acclaimed performances in a number of films like Dhoom, Madras Cafe, Force 2, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, and many more. Along with giving fans some strong movies to remember, Abraham also has a strong online presence. Abraham, along with being an actor, is also a producer and has produced many Hindi films.

Many people know about John Abraham's Hindi movies and songs but few know of the actor's interest in Marathi movies. Read on to know more details about the Marathi movie, Savita Damodar Paranjpe, which John Abraham produced:

Did you know John Abraham has produced a Marathi movie?

John Abraham, in an interview, spoke of him producing a Marathi film for the first time. He spoke about his desire to produce more regional films and said he is planning to produce a Malayalam film as well. Abraham said he is a Marathi boy and he was proud of it. When asked about him playing a role in the film, the actor opened up about his eagerness to do so if Subodh Bhave, the Marathi actor, would be willing to teach him Marathi.

John Abraham's Marathi film is directed by Swapna Waghmare. The film is a psychological thriller with a 6.1 rating on IMDb. The film is known to be based on the Marathi play with the same name. The film stars Subhodh Bhave, Raqesh Bapat, and Trupti Toradmal in lead roles. The film released on August 31, 2018. One can watch the film, Savita Damodar Paranjpe on Netflix.

