'Jolly Days' Cast List: All The Stars And Characters Of The Kannada Film

Jolly Days is a Kannada movie that was released in 2009. This movie is a remake of the Telugu movie, Happy Days. Directed by MD Sridhar, this film stars several fresh faces. The plot revolves around 4 student pairs who are from an engineering college. Here is an insight into the Jolly Days cast and Jolly Days characters.

Cast of Jolly Days:

Aishwarya Nag in Jolly Days:

Indian actor Aishwarya Nag was greatly appreciated for her role in the Kannada film Jolly Days. She played the role of Ankitha in the film. Jolly Days was one of Nag’s initial films. Since then, the actor has starred in several South Indian films. Some of Nag’s films include Kal Manja, Chella Pilli, Muddu Manase, Vasundhara, and Jaathre among several others.

Pradeep Bogadi :

Pradeep Bogadi played the role of Santhosh in Jolly Days. Pradeep has starred in several Kannada films. The actor made his debut in Upendra Parodi.

Suchendra Prasad:

Suchendra Prasad has played the role of a supporting actor in several Kannada films. Some of his films include Ball Pen (2012), Attahasa (2013), Simhadri (2014), Drishya (2014), Raj Vishnu (2017), Raju Kannada Medium (2018) and several others.

Kishori Ballal:

The late Kishori Ballal was a Kannada veteran actor. However, the actor has also starred in Bollywood films Swades and Aiyyaa. Some of her other films include Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, Quick Gun Murugun, Ek Alag Mausam, Carry On Maratha, Bangarda Kural and several others.

Some of the other Jolly Days cast members include:

Vishwas

Deepu

Pravin

Ruthwa

Spoorthi

Keerthi Gowda

About Jolly Days:

The Kannada film Jolly Days was well received by critics as well as audiences. The plot of this film revolves around 4 student pairs who are from an engineering college. While the film showcases the unique thinking of each of the characters, it also showcases the love interests of the various characters.

Jolly Days showcases the journey of college students from their first year to the fourth year. The film also showcases the problems faced by the characters. Towards the end, exams and the prospect of the future make the characters think about their future as well as their career.

