Sun Sand And Romance Cast List: Lucifer's Tricia Helfer Becomes A Beach Babe In This Flick

Sun Sand and Romance is a 2017 film Hallmark Channel film. This rom-com revolves around a love triangle. Just like many other love triangle movies, the female protagonist, in the end, has to make a choice about whom she loves and plans to spend the rest of her life. Sun Sand and Romance stars Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell, Scott Elrod, and Sadie Robertson.

‘Sun Sand and Romance’ cast list

1. Tricia Helfer as Kate

Tricia Helfer is the protagonist of the film. She plays the role of Kate, who is a driven publishing executive who visits a summer resort with her boyfriend in Sun Sand and Romance. Before being an actor, Tricia Helfer was also a supermodel. She started modelling career in 1992 at the age of 17. She has starred in several notable campaigns for brands like Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Versace, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, and many others. Tricia Helfer is famous for her role as Cylon Number Six in the sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica.

2. Scott Elrod as Eric

Scott Elrod plays the role of Kate’s boyfriend Eric in the film. In the film, Kate and Eric’s relationship gets complicated as Eric is busy in his work instead of spending time with his girlfriend in the summer resort. Before starring in Sun Sand and Romance, Scott Elrod starred in the ABC series Men In Trees. He also worked with Jennifer Aniston in the movie The Switch and with Ben Affleck in the movie Argo.

3. Paul Campbell as Shep

Paul Campbell stars as Shep in this rom-com. Shep is the resort owner and meets Kate and encourages her to try out different water sports and activities present in the resort. Before landing a role in this Hallmark film, Paul Campbell starred Battlestar Galactica as well. He has also worked in NBC’s Knight Rider and Showcase’s Almost Heroes.

Where was ‘Sun Sand and Romance’ filmed?

Sun Sand and Romance was a beachy flick released by the Hallmark Channel. It starred Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell, and Scott Elrod. In an interview with Insider.in Tricia Helfer revealed that the film was entirely shot in Cancun, Mexico.

