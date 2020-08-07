'Pareeksha' Cast List: Prakash Jha's Maiden Collab Involves A Trio Of Seasoned Actors

Pareeksha is director Prakash Jha’s latest film. The Pareeksha plot is based on true events and its story revolves around a rickshaw driver who wants to send his son to an English medium school. Pareeksha then follows this rickshaw driver and his family’s journey as they try to make ends meet to achieve their final goal. The film stars actors Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, and Sanajay Suri.

‘Pareeksha’ Cast list

1. Adil Hussain as Bucchi

Adil Hussain plays the lead role in Pareeksha. He has worked in art-house cinema, mainstream films, as well as international projects. Adil Hussain received his first National Award for the films Hotel Salvation and Maj Rati Keteki. Apart from being a seasoned actor, the Pareeksha cast member also loves to do mimicry and used to do short performances during his early acting days.

2. Priyanka Bose as Radhika

Priyanka Bose plays the role of Adil Hussain’s wife in Pareeksha. Bose is an actor and a model. She is not only a film actor but is active on stage as well. Priyanka Bose created immense buzz when she starred a tribal woman in the Italian film Gangor back in 2010. She went on to win the Best Actress Award at the New Jersey Independent South Asian Film Festival for this role.

3. Sanjay Suri as SP Kailash Anand

Sanjay Suri is another seasoned actor who is part of the Pareeksha cast. Suri marked his Bollywood debut back in 1999 with the film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He went onto star in many Bollywood movies but gained recognition for his film Jhankaar Beats. He also co-produced and acted in the anthology film I Am.

‘Pareeksha’ Interesting facts

Prakash Jha directed Pareeksha premiered at the International Film Festival of India in the Indian Panorama section in 2019. The film was also scheduled to premiere at the London Indian Film Festival but it was postponed due to technical reasons. Pareeksha marks Prakash Jha’s first collaboration with the OTT platform Zee5. Pareeksha was also going to have a theatrical release but it was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

